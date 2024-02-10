Independent Candidate Khawaja Salah Ud Din Akbar wins PP-285 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Khawaja Salah Ud Din Akbar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-285, Taunsa-II by securing 31,817 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), who bagged 25,811 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.71%.