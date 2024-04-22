Open Menu

Independent Candidate Mubarak Zeb Wins PK 22 Bajaur-IV

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb wins PK 22 Bajaur-IV

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan clinched PK 22 Bajaur-IV defeating Ebad Khan of Jumat e Islami Pakistan who secured 10,477 votes during by election held on Sunday.

According to results issued by the returning officer, the voters turned out remained 28.24 percent.

