Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Muhammad Sajjad has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-98, Karak -II by securing 37,160 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer his runner-up was an Independent candidate Malik Qasim Khan Khattak who bagged 31,853 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 46.69 per cent.