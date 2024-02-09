Independent Candidate Wins PK-98 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Muhammad Sajjad has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-98, Karak -II by securing 37,160 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer his runner-up was an Independent candidate Malik Qasim Khan Khattak who bagged 31,853 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 46.69 per cent.
