Independent candidate wins PP-75, Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Asif Bagha won the election for Provincial Assembly constituency PP-75 Sargodha-III by securing 56,570 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Abdul Razzaq Dhilon, who bagged 42,922 votes.

The overall voter turnout remained 43.61% in the constituency.