Independent Candidate Zubair Khan Wins PK-34 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 05:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Zubair Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-34 Battagram-I by securing 13,501 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Shah Hussain Khan who bagged 11,628 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 25.97 per cent.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani wins PK-45 election2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections13 minutes ago
-
Ali Jadoon wins NA-17 election22 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Sher Ali Afridi wins PK-77 election32 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Riaz Khan wins PK-25 election32 minutes ago
-
Akhtar Mengal wins NA-261 election32 minutes ago
-
Shandana Gulzar wins NA-30 election42 minutes ago
-
.52 minutes ago
-
Fazal Hakeem wins PK-6 election52 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hameed Ur Rahman wins PK-19 election1 hour ago
-
Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election1 hour ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Shah wins PK-IV election2 hours ago