Independent candidate Zubair Khan wins PK-34 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Zubair Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-34 Battagram-I by securing 13,501 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Shah Hussain Khan who bagged 11,628 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 25.97 per cent.