India blatantly violating all democratic norms in IIOJK: Dewan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan has said that international communities and global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst ever brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) being committed by the Indian brutal armed forces.

Talking to this scribe on Tuesday, he said that India was blatantly violating all democratic norms in the valley, adding that India had badly damaged its democratic and secular identity by abrogating article 35-A and 370 of its constitution.

Dewan condemned the atrocities in IIOJK and lockdown for the last two years, and said world powers should use their influence on India to salvage the Kashmiris. He added granting the right of self-determination to Kashmiris in the light of United Nations resolutions was necessary to establish durable peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan saluted the unwavering commitment of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination, adding that Kashmiris asked the question to the international community that why were they being deprived of their fundamental rights.

Dewan said that it was regrettable that the Modi government had turned the Occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics. He said that India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the status of Occupied Kashmir.

He said that life in the occupied valley remained paralyzed due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services since revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 while the Indian government had also increased deployment of troops in the region.

Dewan said that Pakistanis were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, adding thatPrime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum.