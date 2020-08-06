India cannot subjugate voice of IIOJK : Masti Khail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sana Ullaha Masti Khail Thursday India could not subjugate the voice of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and resolved the problems of deprived people.

He said that his party government gave relief to common man and people were happy with the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Kashmiris continued struggle against the illegal Indian occupation in the held valley.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistanis stood with Kashmiri people for their basic right of freedom.