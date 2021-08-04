UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Succeed In Nefarious Designs: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:49 PM

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer-ud-Din said that India has deployed heavy force to suppressing the up rise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), but it cannot succeed in its nefarious designs and Kashmiri people will surely get freedom in near future

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the people of IIOJK were demanding their right of self determination but India was suppressing their internationally acknowledged movement.

He said that United Nations had accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India had refused to implement the UN resolution which was a major cause of concern for the people demanding their fundamental rights of self determination.

He said that it was very disturbing situation that Indian forces were killing generation after generations of Kashmiris in order to convert the Muslim majority into minority.

He said that people of Pakistan fully stand with their Kashmiri brethrens and support their just struggle.

He expressed concern over the attitude of UN and other international humanitarian organizations who failed to take cognizance of this situation which was tantamount to give India free hand to continue its brutality.

