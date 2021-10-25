UrduPoint.com

India Denying Kashmiris Their Born Right: Shakeel Shahid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid Monday said that people of Kashmir are demanding their right to self-determination, but India is suppressing their internationally acknowledged movement.

Talking to APP here, he said that the United Nations has accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India has refused to implement the UN resolution which is a major cause of concern for the people demanding their fundamental rights of self-determination.

He said that it is very disturbing situation that Indian forces are killing generations after generations of Kashmiris in order to turn the Muslim majority into minority on their own lands.

He said that people of Pakistan fully stand with their Kashmiri brethren and support their struggle.

He expressed concerns over cold attitude of the UN and other international humanitarian organisations which had failed to take cognizance of the situation.

He said that Pakistani nation fully supports their Kashmiri brethren who are ready to sacrifice their life for an independent homeland.

People of Pakistan would observe October 27 as the black day in order to convey a clear-cut message to India as well as the international community that Pakistanis would continue moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people until and unless they were granted right to self-determination, he added.

