India Martyrs 140 Kashmiris In Past Six Months In IIOJK: Report

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 140 Kashmiris including five boys from January 1, 2022 till first week of July 2022 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that of those 19 youth were killed in fake encounters and 854 were arrested during the past six months.

The troops destroyed over 34 houses and structures by using chemical substance during cordon and search operations.

Thousands of Hurriyat leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Gulam Ahmad Gular, human rights activists, religious scholars and journalists continue to languish in Tihar and other jails of India and occupied territory over the past five years.

APHC leadership in Srinagar said, instead of searching for a peaceful political solution of the Kashmir dispute, India has made Jammu and Kashmir a laboratory to test political projects. It strongly condemned the arrest of youth under draconian laws Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the territory.

The Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said that it will fight together for the restoration of Kashmiris' lost dignity, snatched on August 5, 2019 by the Modi regime

