UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Now Being Named As Extremist State Globally: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:10 AM

India now being named as extremist state globally: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Modi-led Indian government, influenced by RSS ideology, had buried the secular face of India, which was now known as an extremist-state around the globe.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Modi-led Indian government, influenced by RSS ideology, had buried the secular face of India, which was now known as an extremist-state around the globe.

She expressed these views while addressing the party coordinators of NA-72 at a local hotel here.

"India pushed Kashmir into violence and promoted the ideology of RSS which caused violence everywhere in India," she said.

Firdous said Modi's theory was categorically rejected across India and people there had started mass demonstrations against the so-called secular state.

She said Indian forces had started unprovoked attacks on the Line of Control killing innocent civilians, but the Armed forces and people of Pakistan were united to respond Indian aggression befittingly, she said.

She said the government had sent back the arrested Indian pilot under an effective peace strategy.

More/mic/kai

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Hotel Government NA-72

Recent Stories

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

10 minutes ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

11 minutes ago

Reputed international publication slam India for r ..

11 minutes ago

Pompeo Shames Russia, China for UN Vetoes on Cross ..

11 minutes ago

Misfiring Pollard costs Montpellier on Top 14 debu ..

11 minutes ago

Fed-up French travellers face traffic chaos over f ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.