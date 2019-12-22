India now being named as extremist state globally: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Modi-led Indian government, influenced by RSS ideology, had buried the secular face of India, which was now known as an extremist-state around the globe.

She expressed these views while addressing the party coordinators of NA-72 at a local hotel here.

"India pushed Kashmir into violence and promoted the ideology of RSS which caused violence everywhere in India," she said.

Firdous said Modi's theory was categorically rejected across India and people there had started mass demonstrations against the so-called secular state.

She said Indian forces had started unprovoked attacks on the Line of Control killing innocent civilians, but the Armed forces and people of Pakistan were united to respond Indian aggression befittingly, she said.

She said the government had sent back the arrested Indian pilot under an effective peace strategy.

