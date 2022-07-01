India planning implementation of Israels matrix of control in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) , Jul 01 (APP) ::The occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir State have started new mode of persecution against the Kashmiris struggling for liberation by burning down their homes to ashes.

"The occupying Indian security forces are now using Israeli made gunpowder that is sprinkled over rooftops and set alight in the middle of night, said a report reaching here from across the line of control (LoC) late Thursday.

Elaborating the report revealed that the Indian occupational forces have launched a new drive of the massacre of the innocent Kashmiris in (IIOJK) by sprinkling Israel-made gun powder on the roof tops of their residential houses when they go in deep slumber at nights.

"As a result of this all of sudden mysterious fire emerge on their roof tops raising their properties to ashes besides the massive human loss", the report said.

"It is basically a killing industry being created by India in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir on the blood of the innocent Kashmiri youth in particular", common man in the street in occupied Srinagar observes today.

It may be added that an European Union delegation which had visited the bleeding valley of IIOJK few years back, had declared the IIOJK an open air prison.

Unveiling the fast deteriorating human rights abuses unleashed by the Indian occupying forces in the turbulent internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir, the report continued that it could be immediate assessed through the fact that over 80 thousand youth from the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir were, at present, languishing in Indian jails since August 05, 2019 leaving their parents clueless about their whereabouts.

"All those Kashmiri journalists are being targeted who raised their voice against the Indian occupational forces-sponsored brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris involving them in fake cases in the bleeding occupied valley", the report revealed adding that the best examples are Journalist Fahed Shah of 'Kashmir Wala website', who has been slapped with many PSA (Public Safety Act ) Cases and Journalist Shahid Tantray of 'Carvan' magazine. Shahid in his recent story 'False Flags' tried to highlight, how Indian army is being used by BJP to conducted political rallies in IIOJK.

Another report landing from the LoC revealed that the planned massacre of innocent Kashmiri youths is being exercised branding them as terrorists through involving them in false cases.

Every Indian police officer who labels the Kashmiri boys as militant gets the reward of Rs. 02 million from secret funds besides the promotions.

"The recent best example being a meat seller (butcher) from Jammu City's Talab Khateekan locality as Abu Zergam who was declared killed being a terrorist by the Indian occupation forces. In fact the boy was alive as he appeared at the local office of NDTV channel in Jammu denying the Indian forces drama of labeling him as Abu Zergam", the report revealed.

In one of the stories which reportedly appeared in London's reputed "Guardian'', it stated that one officer of the Indian police posted in Srinagar Shiv Kumar Sharma was forcibly recruiting boys for "militancy'' and later getting them killed through his agency network for lure of the money reward through the secret funds.

Another report revealed that in IIOJK, no Kashmiri Muslim officer from Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) is being given the Key posting in the turbulent valley – now the largest prison on the planet.

All non-Muslim Indian Administrative Services IAS officers are being brought from India to run the show in the administration in the Indian Illegally occupied J&K State.

It could be assessed through the recent-inductions of the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department Manoj Kumar Dwedi and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandu Rang Pullay, SDM in Uri Hervinder Singh and several others, the report underlined.

The local Kashmiri Muslims are being terminated from services without any inquiry and reason in the name of the "national Interests". It is calculated nefarious game to impoverish innocent Kashmiris, the report said.

Another report disclosed that Indian occupying police force had, in the recent past, created a 17-member gang of drug traffickers in the occupied valley who were tasked with drugging the elitist of the Kashmiri youth from Srinagar-based schools like Srinagar-based Burn Hall, Tyandle Bisco and Delhi Public school (DPS).

It may be added that after the nefarious plan came before the Kashmiri Muslims, three of the members of the gang were reportedly eliminated by the unknown gunmen defusing the nefarious plan of drugging the innocent Kashmiri youth, the report added.