NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava, on Friday, responded to Pakistan's Foreign ministry's accusation of misrepresenting a report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (MT) to present Islamabad as a safe haven for terrorism.

Earlier in the week, Srivastava stated that the MT report on threats to the peace, stability, and security of Afghanistan vindicated New Delhi's contention that Pakistan is "the epicenter of international terrorism." On Thursday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry pushed back, stating that the spokesman distorted the report's contents and claimed that India sponsored terrorist groups in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan would do well to recall that their Prime Minister admitted last year that Pakistan still hosts 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists. Pakistan's leadership is also on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists had used the country's soil to carry out terror attacks on other countries. The UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report has only reiterated what the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already confessed," Srivastava said in a statement.

He has also noted Islamabad's alleged attempts will create a divide between India and Afghanistan.