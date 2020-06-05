UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Responds To Islamabad's Criticism Of UN Report On Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

India Responds to Islamabad's Criticism of UN Report on Pakistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava, on Friday, responded to Pakistan's Foreign ministry's accusation of misrepresenting a report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (MT) to present Islamabad as a safe haven for terrorism.

Earlier in the week, Srivastava stated that the MT report on threats to the peace, stability, and security of Afghanistan vindicated New Delhi's contention that Pakistan is "the epicenter of international terrorism." On Thursday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry pushed back, stating that the spokesman distorted the report's contents and claimed that India sponsored terrorist groups in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan would do well to recall that their Prime Minister admitted last year that Pakistan still hosts 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists. Pakistan's leadership is also on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists had used the country's soil to carry out terror attacks on other countries. The UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report has only reiterated what the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already confessed," Srivastava said in a statement.

He has also noted Islamabad's alleged attempts will create a divide between India and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations New Delhi

Recent Stories

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

DC Ziarat inspects constant spray drive against lo ..

5 minutes ago

Facilitation Centers to be established at Lahore & ..

5 minutes ago

Petroleum products' hoarders to be dealt according ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.