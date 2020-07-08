MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Pakistan's offer for India to meet with its citizen who is sentenced to death for espionage in Pakistan is an attempt to mask its flouting of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling to review the conviction, New Delhi said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it had offered India a second round of consular access to Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, who has been behind bars in Pakistan since 2016, allowing visitations for members of his family.

"The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit," a statement from External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava read.

Jadhav was sentenced to death in Pakistan for espionage and terrorism charges in April 2017. According to Islamabad, the country's security forces arrested him on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered Pakistan from Iran. New Delhi, in turn, says that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.

Last year, India challenged the Pakistani court verdict in the ICJ and claimed that Islamabad violated the Vienna Convention on consular access to the detainee. The ICJ upheld India's claim, requesting Islamabad to hold an effective review and reconsider Jadhav's conviction.