UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'India Sending Handpicked Diplomats To IIOJK To Mislead World'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

'India sending handpicked diplomats to IIOJK to mislead world'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that India is once again trying to mislead the international community by sending selected diplomats to the territory under the supervision of military.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, if India wants the international community to be really aware of the real situation in IIOJK, then these diplomats should be allowed to meet the people of Kashmir, including Hurriyat leaders, without any military intervention.

He said the Indian rulers knew that the Kashmiri people had never accepted India's supremacy and that was why they had turned the occupied territory into a military garrison. He added that earlier India had sent its favorite foreigners to IIOJK but even those who had a conscience admitted that India was illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous urged India to allow delegations from the United Nations and international human rights organizations to visit the territory so that they could be aware of the situation from direct interaction with the people.

The DPM Chairman said that Kashmir is a disputed territory and it has been illegally occupied by India. He said that the Kashmiri people were peacefully struggling against the Indian occupation and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Khawaja Firdous said that it was the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the long-pending dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Related Topics

India United Nations Visit Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

2 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.