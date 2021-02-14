'India sending handpicked diplomats to IIOJK to mislead world'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that India is once again trying to mislead the international community by sending selected diplomats to the territory under the supervision of military.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, if India wants the international community to be really aware of the real situation in IIOJK, then these diplomats should be allowed to meet the people of Kashmir, including Hurriyat leaders, without any military intervention.

He said the Indian rulers knew that the Kashmiri people had never accepted India's supremacy and that was why they had turned the occupied territory into a military garrison. He added that earlier India had sent its favorite foreigners to IIOJK but even those who had a conscience admitted that India was illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous urged India to allow delegations from the United Nations and international human rights organizations to visit the territory so that they could be aware of the situation from direct interaction with the people.

The DPM Chairman said that Kashmir is a disputed territory and it has been illegally occupied by India. He said that the Kashmiri people were peacefully struggling against the Indian occupation and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Khawaja Firdous said that it was the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the long-pending dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.