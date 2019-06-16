India set Pak mammoth 337 runs to win

(@FahadShabbir)

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::India posted a mammoth total of 336-5 against Pakistan in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 140 (113), while fifties from Virat Kohli 77 (65) and KL Rahul 57 (78) contributed to the intimidating total to chase for Pakistan team.

Pakistan may set a new record of the highest run-chase in the world cup history if they could score 337 runs - the previous best chased total was achieved by England 329-7 against Ireland in 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.