ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said India was trying to sabotage Pakistan's soft image around the world as its media had expedited a malicious campaign against Pakistan for a couple of months.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan's security agencies were fully capable to counter terrorism. Moreover, "We had provided high profile security to the New Zealand team," he added.

Commenting on decision taken by New Zealand team canceling cricket series with Pakistan, he said, it had disappointed the Pakistani nation as they were cricket-lovers.

He further said all necessary arrangements were in place for England team planning to come Pakistan for cricket matches.

The world nations were discussing the matter of New Zealand cricket team refusing to share information with Pakistan, he added.

The interior minister said Pakistan had given unprecedented sacrifices on war on terror and extended full support to peace process in Afghanistan.

The world had acknowledged the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, he said adding some forces were trying to damage the soft image of Pakistan it played for reviving peace in the region.