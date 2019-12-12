UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Under Modi’s Govt Systematically Moving To Supremacist Agenda, Says PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:38 PM

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to supremacist agenda, says PM Khan

PM Khan says Modi and his policies are becoming serious threat to the world peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Indian had systematically been moving with supremacist agenda to marginalize Muslims citizens.

Imran Khan once again asked the international community to look at Modi government’s policies in India, saying that “Hindu supremacist policies under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have serious consequences on world peace and order. He compared Modi with Adolf Hitlet’s Nazi Germany.

He tweeted: “ India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu supremacist agenda.

Starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of IOJK and then stripping two million Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, and setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law,".

The PM khan said that the Modi’s supremacist agenda accompanies by threats to Pakistan under nuclear overhang will lead the world to massive bloodshed and far reaching consequences for the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Nuclear Narendra Modi Germany Lead Citizenship Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

11 minutes ago

Chancellor/Governor Punjabchairs 11th UVAS Convoca ..

19 minutes ago

Winter opens up its claws after hours long drizzli ..

23 minutes ago

Eight killed, 932 injured in 846 accidents in Punj ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey to start Canal Istanbul projects soon

10 minutes ago

Albayrak arranges Christmas ceremony

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.