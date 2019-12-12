India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to supremacist agenda, says PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan says Modi and his policies are becoming serious threat to the world peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Indian had systematically been moving with supremacist agenda to marginalize Muslims citizens.

Imran Khan once again asked the international community to look at Modi government’s policies in India, saying that “Hindu supremacist policies under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have serious consequences on world peace and order. He compared Modi with Adolf Hitlet’s Nazi Germany.

He tweeted: “ India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu supremacist agenda.

Starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of IOJK and then stripping two million Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, and setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law,".

The PM khan said that the Modi’s supremacist agenda accompanies by threats to Pakistan under nuclear overhang will lead the world to massive bloodshed and far reaching consequences for the world.