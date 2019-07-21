UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Resorts To Unprovoked Firing At 5 Sectors Of LoC: ISPR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Indian Army resorted to unprovoked cease fire violation using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civilian population and Army posts.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday late, Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts whichinitiated fire. Post heavily damaged causing casualties.

During exchange of fire Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced Shahadat while 4 citizens including two young girls and a women got injured.

