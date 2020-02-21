UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army's Unprovoked Firing Leave Soldier Martyred In Leepa Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Indian Army's unprovoked firing leave soldier martyred in Leepa valley

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Indian Army Troops on Thursday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along the Line of Control (LOC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts.

During exchange of fire, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, age 30 years, resident of village Pabbi District Nowshera, valiantly defending the motherland embraced martyrdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Army Exchange ISPR Nowshera Imtiaz Ali

Recent Stories

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

24 minutes ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

24 minutes ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

24 minutes ago

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.