RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Indian Army Troops on Thursday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along the Line of Control (LOC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts.

During exchange of fire, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, age 30 years, resident of village Pabbi District Nowshera, valiantly defending the motherland embraced martyrdom.