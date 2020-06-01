UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Charge D'Affaires Summoned For Demarche Over Declaring Pak HC Officials Persona Non Grata

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned for demarche over declaring Pak HC officials persona non grata

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Charge d'Affaires of India was summoned to the Foreign Office late Sunday for a demarche over declaring two officials of Pakistan High Commission persona non grata.

The Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office for a strong demarche, conveying Pakistan's condemnation of the Indian decision to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all baseless Indian allegations against the High Commission officials.

It was conveyed that the Indian action was in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Condemnation Vienna New Delhi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

16 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

16 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.