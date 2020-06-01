ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Charge d'Affaires of India was summoned to the Foreign Office late Sunday for a demarche over declaring two officials of Pakistan High Commission persona non grata.

The Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office for a strong demarche, conveying Pakistan's condemnation of the Indian decision to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all baseless Indian allegations against the High Commission officials.

It was conveyed that the Indian action was in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms.