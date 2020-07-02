UrduPoint.com
Indian Claims Irresponsible, False; No Pakistan Army Troops Deployment Along LoC: DG ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:11 PM

Indian claims irresponsible, false; no Pakistan Army troops deployment along LoC: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said the news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along the line of control (LoC) in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China was false, irresponsible and far from truth.

In a tweet, "the ISPR DG said there was no such movement or induction of additional forces taken place.

"We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan", he added.

