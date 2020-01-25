UrduPoint.com
Indian Diplomat Summoned To Register Pakistan's Strong Protest On Ceasefire Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest on ceasefire violations

A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India on Saturday was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian lady

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India on Saturday was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian lady.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Chirikot Sector of LoC on Saturday, 21-year old Laiba, w/o Naqeeb, resident of village Serian, sustained serious injuries, the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and in complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere along the LoC and posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions," it added.

