Indian diplomat summoned to reject mischievous portrayal of minorities issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office Saturday to reject the mischievous portrayal by India of isolated, fabricated, incidents involving Pakistani citizens as issue of minorities' rights.

"It was underscored that such machinations cannot divert attention from the criticism the Indian Government is facing for its own discriminatory policies against minorities in India and the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K)," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian side was conveyed that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full protections and rights under the Constitution. It was emphasized that the legal system of Pakistan was fully capable of protecting the rights of all its citizens.

The authorities in India were urged to refrain from feigning concern for minorities elsewhere for narrow political agenda; focus on putting their own house in order; and ensure effective protection of Indian minorities, including from frequent incidents of mob lynching and repeated hate crimes against minorities.