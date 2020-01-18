UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Diplomat Summoned To Reject Mischievous Portrayal Of Minorities Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Indian diplomat summoned to reject mischievous portrayal of minorities issues

A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office Saturday to reject the mischievous portrayal by India of isolated, fabricated, incidents involving Pakistani citizens as issue of minorities' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office Saturday to reject the mischievous portrayal by India of isolated, fabricated, incidents involving Pakistani citizens as issue of minorities' rights.

"It was underscored that such machinations cannot divert attention from the criticism the Indian Government is facing for its own discriminatory policies against minorities in India and the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K)," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian side was conveyed that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full protections and rights under the Constitution. It was emphasized that the legal system of Pakistan was fully capable of protecting the rights of all its citizens.

The authorities in India were urged to refrain from feigning concern for minorities elsewhere for narrow political agenda; focus on putting their own house in order; and ensure effective protection of Indian minorities, including from frequent incidents of mob lynching and repeated hate crimes against minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Late goal sinks 10-man Reunion islanders in French ..

3 minutes ago

Eagle helps Westwood into Abu Dhabi lead

3 minutes ago

Bamford misses penalty as Leeds slump continues

4 minutes ago

Gujranwala Police arrest proclaimed offenders' gan ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Merkel review bilateral ties ..

60 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council’s ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.