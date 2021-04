ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Indian forces have arrested three youth in Budgam district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

Police along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Indian Army arrested the youth in Budgam town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The locals said the police were chasing youth on fake charges.