Indian forces pursuing policy of repression in IIOJK: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior resistance leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said Indian forces were continuously pursuing policy of repression and suppression against the Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, innocent civilians were harassed and arrested on fake charges while the plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails is pathetic and needs immediate attention, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Mirwaiz while drawing the attention of international community towards serious violations in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said that Kashmiris will observe 26 January as Black Day, the statement added.

He said, peace in the South Asian region depends on the resolution of Kashmir dispute, therefore, giving right to self determination to the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.