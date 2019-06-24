Indian politician demands Abhinandan’s moustache to be made ‘national moustache’

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“His moustache should be made a national moustache,” he said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) An Indian politician has demanded to declare Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s moustache as national moustache.

A leader of Indian National Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while praising Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, demanded that the fighter pilot should be awarded for his bravery.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested by Pakistani forces on February 27 when his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force after violation of Pakistan air-space.

Pakistan released Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan and handed him over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on March 1.

His release was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a peace gesture during a speech in Joint Session of the Parliament.

After he returned to India, he was seen as a hero as Indian government claimed to have shot down Pakistan’s F-16 in the February 27 strike by Abhinandan which was later rejected by several leading publications.