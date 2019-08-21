UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr A Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla town, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The youth was killed during an All Out operation jointly launched by Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Kakarhamam area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, an Indian police officer was killed and a constable of Special Operation Group (SOG) was injured in an attack in Baramula town.

Indian troops also launched a similar operation in Pulwama area where youth also came out of their houses and clashed with the troops.

On the other hand, at least 40 people were arrested during house raids by Indian troops in different areas of Srinagar city.

In another development, Indian police arrested three Kashmiri youth from Pulwama district in Chandigarh city of India and were interrogated by a joint team of Indian crime branch and Operations Cell.

