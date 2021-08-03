UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Bandpora

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Indian troops on Tuesday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Chandaji area of the district.

The authorities suspended internet and mobile services in the area.

