Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Bandpora

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Indian troops on Tuesday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Chandaji area of the district.

The authorities suspended internet and mobile services in the area.