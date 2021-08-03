Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Bandpora
Tue 03rd August 2021
ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Indian troops on Tuesday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Chandaji area of the district.
The authorities suspended internet and mobile services in the area.