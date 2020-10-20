Indian troops martyr one youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Melhora area of the district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.