Indian Troops Martyr Two More Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during an overnight cordon and search operation (CASO) in Melhora area of the district.

The operation is going on till reports last came in, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Despite COVID-19, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in different town and areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Udhampuure, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts.

