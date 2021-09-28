Indian troops martyred four more youth in Baramulla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The youth were killed by the troops during a violent continued cordon and search operation in Gohalan Uri area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Addressing a press conference at Uri brigade GOC 19 Div Virendra Vats claimed that seven youth were killed in a week-long operation in Uri. The operation was launched by Indian troops on September 16 in several areas of Uri.

The police officer said that the bodies of the martyred youth were handed over to Uri police station.

Meanwhile, Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, father of jailed liberation activist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah, passed away in South Kashmir. Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah is facing illegal detention under Indian notorious agency National Investigation Agency.