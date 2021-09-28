UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyred Four More Youth In Baramulla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Indian troops martyred four more youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The youth were killed by the troops during a violent continued cordon and search operation in Gohalan Uri area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Addressing a press conference at Uri brigade GOC 19 Div Virendra Vats claimed that seven youth were killed in a week-long operation in Uri. The operation was launched by Indian troops on September 16 in several areas of Uri.

The police officer said that the bodies of the martyred youth were handed over to Uri police station.

Meanwhile, Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, father of jailed liberation activist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah, passed away in South Kashmir. Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah is facing illegal detention under Indian notorious agency National Investigation Agency.

Related Topics

India Police Police Station Jammu September Media GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

10 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

39 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

46 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.