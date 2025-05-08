Open Menu

India’s Aggressive Attitude, HR Violations Main Hurdle For De-escalating Tension: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM

India’s aggressive attitude, HR violations main hurdle for de-escalating tension: Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that India’s aggressive attitude and human rights violations are main hurdles for de-escalating tension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that India’s aggressive attitude and human rights violations are main hurdles for de-escalating tension.

India’s attack on civilian areas and suspending Indus Waters Treaty are violations of international laws, he said while talking to a private television channel.

International community are observing Indian aggressive attitude and human rights violations, he stated.

Pakistan has given befitting response to India’s attacks on civilians, he added.

In reply to a question about solution for de-escalating tension between two nuclear power states, he said, it is the responsibility of India to change aggressive behavior towards neighboring and peaceful country so that rising tension could be de-escalated through appropriate manner.

About Indus Waters Treaty suspended by India, he said all options are available to pursue the matter at important international forums.

Recent Stories

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Counc ..

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..

4 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO h ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office

4 minutes ago
 Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false a ..

Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar

10 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with ..

Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

10 minutes ago
 IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian de ..

IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes

10 minutes ago
 ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

10 minutes ago
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of m ..

Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news

10 minutes ago
 Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Ar ..

Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin

44 seconds ago
 ICT admin decides to close all educational institu ..

ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..

46 seconds ago
 Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional sit ..

Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation

47 seconds ago
 Seminar on road safety held

Seminar on road safety held

49 seconds ago
 Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS vio ..

Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan