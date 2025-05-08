India’s aggressive attitude, HR violations main hurdle for de-escalating tension: Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that India’s aggressive attitude and human rights violations are main hurdles for de-escalating tension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that India’s aggressive attitude and human rights violations are main hurdles for de-escalating tension.

India’s attack on civilian areas and suspending Indus Waters Treaty are violations of international laws, he said while talking to a private television channel.

International community are observing Indian aggressive attitude and human rights violations, he stated.

Pakistan has given befitting response to India’s attacks on civilians, he added.

In reply to a question about solution for de-escalating tension between two nuclear power states, he said, it is the responsibility of India to change aggressive behavior towards neighboring and peaceful country so that rising tension could be de-escalated through appropriate manner.

About Indus Waters Treaty suspended by India, he said all options are available to pursue the matter at important international forums.