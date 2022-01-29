Indoor wedding, dining, gathering banned in the wake of 5th wave of Coronavirus

In the wake of the fifth wave of Coronavirus in district Abbottabad and the increasing positivity ratio, Deputy Commissioner Saturday notified a ban on indoor weddings, gatherings, dining while outdoor activities of vaccinated people are allowed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :In the wake of the fifth wave of Coronavirus in district Abbottabad and the increasing positivity ratio, Deputy Commissioner Saturday notified a ban on indoor weddings, gatherings, dining while outdoor activities of vaccinated people are allowed.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, Abbottabad keeping in view the severity of the fifth wave of Coronavirus indoor weddings, public gatherings, indoor dining is totally banned while outdoor activities of a maximum of 300 vaccinated people following Coronavirus SOPs are allowed.

District administration allowed the tourists to follow the stringent protocols and Coronavirus SOPs to be ensured by Tourism Department.

All public and private offices were allowed to work with 100 percent capacity while all employees must be fully vaccinated, public transport is allowed to operate with a maximum capacity of 70 percent for fully vaccinated individuals, the DC Abbottabad also imposed a ban on the provision of a face-mask by the transporters to the passengers.

Similarly, shrines and cinemas were allowed with 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals. A complete ban has been imposed on contact sports including Karate, Boxing, Judo, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi and Wrestling.

All amusement parks, gymnasiums, swimming pools shall be allowed with 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.