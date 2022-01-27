Industrialists feel insecure in SITE

SITE Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed on Thursday expressed his concern over increasing number of crimes in SITE area of the city, which is the oldest and largest industrial zone of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :SITE Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed on Thursday expressed his concern over increasing number of crimes in SITE area of the city, which is the oldest and largest industrial zone of the country.

In a statement, he requested the city Police Chief to take effective measures to provide security to life and property of the industrialists and workers of SITE area. He emphasized, for the purpose, police patrolling should be increased to apprehend criminals.

He said the incidents of cash and vehicles snatching had become a routine matter in SITE area, particularly snatching of valuables including salary of the workers and motorcycles and other vehicles.

Due to such situation, the industrialists and workers were feeling themselves insecure. He said that criminals did commit robberies in factories in the broad day light and escape easily.

Despite raising of voice by the Association about such crimes, the SITE area was still not free from street crimes.

Abdul Rasheed said that it would not be possible to continue industrial production uninterrupted in the absence of improved law and order situation. Due to insure environment, the foreign buyers were not willing to visit this largest industrial area. Under well designed strategy, aggressive steps should be taken to ensure security of the industrialists, the workforce and the economy.