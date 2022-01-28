Injured robber arrested

A robber was arrested during a police encounter in Thikriwala police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A robber was arrested during a police encounter in Thikriwala police limits on Friday.

According to police spokesman, on receiving information about a robbery in Thikriwala area, a police team led by SHO Thikriwala Aamir Mushtaq rushed to the spot.

The accused robbers resorted to�fire�when they saw the�police�team rushing towards them resulting in one of the accused injured�from�the�fire�of his accomplices.

The police arrested the injured robber while�his accomplices managed to escape.

The robber was�identified as Akbar Ali resident of Chak 73-JB who was a proclaimed offender and wanted in various cases of henious crimes.

A special�police�team has also been formed to arrest the fleeing robbers, he added.