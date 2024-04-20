Open Menu

Inquiry Committee Formed To Probe Leaking Of Islamiat Paper

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Inquiry committee formed to probe leaking of Islamiat Paper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The provincial government has formed an inquiry committee on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Grievances Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan after the issue of Islamiat paper in matriculation school in Dera Ismail Khan went viral on social media.

Some short questions of Islamiat paper in Dera Ismail Khan were leaked in WhatsApp groups on Friday.

On the complaints of various schools, the board was directed to redress such complaints. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice after severe criticism on social media. Under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul Islam, an inquiry committee has been appointed into the publication of Islamiat paper of Dera Ismail Khan education Board on social media.

The target of submitting a report within three days after investigating the matter has been referred to. It is worth mentioning here that upon circulation of complaints on social media regarding leakage of 10th class papers in BISE Dera Ismail Khan, scheduled for April 18, the competent authority (Chief Secretary KP, while taking cognizance of the issue appointed Zafar Ul islam (PAS BS 19 Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division as inquiring officer to investigate the matter and fix responsibility for this grace misconduct as well as negligence on part of those responsible.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Social Media Dera Ismail Khan BISE April Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

15 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

15 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan