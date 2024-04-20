Inquiry Committee Formed To Probe Leaking Of Islamiat Paper
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The provincial government has formed an inquiry committee on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Grievances Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan after the issue of Islamiat paper in matriculation school in Dera Ismail Khan went viral on social media.
Some short questions of Islamiat paper in Dera Ismail Khan were leaked in WhatsApp groups on Friday.
On the complaints of various schools, the board was directed to redress such complaints. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice after severe criticism on social media. Under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul Islam, an inquiry committee has been appointed into the publication of Islamiat paper of Dera Ismail Khan education Board on social media.
The target of submitting a report within three days after investigating the matter has been referred to. It is worth mentioning here that upon circulation of complaints on social media regarding leakage of 10th class papers in BISE Dera Ismail Khan, scheduled for April 18, the competent authority (Chief Secretary KP, while taking cognizance of the issue appointed Zafar Ul islam (PAS BS 19 Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division as inquiring officer to investigate the matter and fix responsibility for this grace misconduct as well as negligence on part of those responsible.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for by-elections; tight security arrangements finalized in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress with affordable packages: Ashrafi23 minutes ago
-
Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts33 minutes ago
-
President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DI Khan43 minutes ago
-
46 people died, 60 others injured in rains, flood related incident in KP53 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties rapidly growing due to CPEC, Chinese language further fostering them: PM1 hour ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ1 hour ago
-
Husband, wife killed as house roof collapse in Bajaur1 hour ago
-
Rotary Club, Justajoo foundation distributes Ration at Isra University2 hours ago
-
Drugs recovered2 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Customs officials in DIKhan3 hours ago