Insaf Afternoon Schools to facilitate kids in securing bright future: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said, on Sunday that Punjab government initiated "Insaf Afternoon School" to educate the poor kids, who could not find opportunities to avail basic education due to domestic circumstances.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of "Insaf Afternoon School" at Ram Kalli, Union Council 54 here, the provincial minister stated that it was imperative to impart skills to kids especially knowledge of national language and routine counting (addition-subtraction etc), so that they could not face any difficulty in practical life.

Three-Kanal state land, adjacent to the school, would be handed over the school administration soon, Malik promised. Responding to inflation, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik observed that the government was trying its best to address issue of inflation.

On this occasion, CEO Education Shamshir Khan and some other officials from Education Department were also present.