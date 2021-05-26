UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Lawyers' Delegation Calls On KP Minister For Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Insaf lawyers' delegation calls on KP Minister For Law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Insaf Lawyers' forum led by Sadatullah Khan Marwat Advocate Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Fazal Shakoor Khan at his office.

The delegation apprised the minister about their problems and suggested measures in this regard, said a press release issued here.

The minister assured the delegation that all of their problems would be resolved on merit and adding that PTI government believes in justice and merit and would address the concerns of Lawyers' forum soon.

He said that lawyers had played a leading role for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy. He said that the legal fraternity would have to play a pro-active role for timely provision of justice to citizens.

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

42 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

23 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

23 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

23 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

23 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.