Insaf lawyers' delegation calls on KP Minister For Law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of InsafLawyers' forum led by Sadatullah Khan Marwat Advocate Wednesday called onKhyber PakhtunkhwaMinister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Fazal Shakoor Khan at his office.

The delegation apprised the minister about their problems and suggested measures in this regard, said a press release issued here.

The minister assured the delegation thatallof their problems would be resolved onmeritand adding thatPTIgovernmentbelieves in justice andmeritand would address the concerns ofLawyers' forum soon.

He said thatlawyershad played a leading role for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening ofdemocracy. He said that the legal fraternity would have to play a pro-active role for timely provision of justice to citizens.