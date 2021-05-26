Insaf lawyers' delegation calls on KP Minister For Law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Insaf Lawyers' forum led by Sadatullah Khan Marwat Advocate Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Fazal Shakoor Khan at his office.

The delegation apprised the minister about their problems and suggested measures in this regard, said a press release issued here.

The minister assured the delegation that all of their problems would be resolved on merit and adding that PTI government believes in justice and merit and would address the concerns of Lawyers' forum soon.

He said that lawyers had played a leading role for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy. He said that the legal fraternity would have to play a pro-active role for timely provision of justice to citizens.