The inspection of three main roads in Hyderabad, which were damaged soon after their construction and rehabilitation at the cost of hundreds of millions of rupees, was postponed on Tuesday because of non-availability of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi.

According to a letter written by Sindh High Court's Additional Registrar Sadruddin A Bohiyo here on Tuesday, the inspection had been deferred to March 6.

The Chief Engineer Provincial Highways Department, Technical Team of Road Research Laboratory and the DC besides the petitioner Muhammad Rafique Magsi had been directed to be present with the inspecting commissioner.

On February 21 the SHC had ordered the Additional Registrar SHC to conduct the inspection as the Commissioner over the roads.

These include the roads from Public school to Bhitai Chowk in Latifabad; Wadhu Wah Road and Naseem Nagar Road in Qasimabad.

The government officials had been directed to be present during the inspection along with all the relevant records.

