Open Menu

Inspection Of Roads On SHC's Order Deferred Because Of DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC

The inspection of three main roads in Hyderabad, which were damaged soon after their construction and rehabilitation at the cost of hundreds of millions of rupees, was postponed on Tuesday because of non-availability of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The inspection of three main roads in Hyderabad, which were damaged soon after their construction and rehabilitation at the cost of hundreds of millions of rupees, was postponed on Tuesday because of non-availability of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi.

According to a letter written by Sindh High Court's Additional Registrar Sadruddin A Bohiyo here on Tuesday, the inspection had been deferred to March 6.

The Chief Engineer Provincial Highways Department, Technical Team of Road Research Laboratory and the DC besides the petitioner Muhammad Rafique Magsi had been directed to be present with the inspecting commissioner.

On February 21 the SHC had ordered the Additional Registrar SHC to conduct the inspection as the Commissioner over the roads.

These include the roads from Public school to Bhitai Chowk in Latifabad; Wadhu Wah Road and Naseem Nagar Road in Qasimabad.

The government officials had been directed to be present during the inspection along with all the relevant records.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Road Hyderabad Qasimabad February March All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

11 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

12 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

12 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

12 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

11 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

13 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

10 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

10 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..

10 minutes ago
 DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan