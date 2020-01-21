UrduPoint.com
Inspector General Of Police Sanaullah Abbasi Calls On Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Mahmood Khan

Tue 21st January 2020

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Mahmood Khan

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Mahmood Khan and discussed a whole gamut of issues pertaining to law and order situation in the province here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Mahmood Khan and discussed a whole gamut of issues pertaining to law and order situation in the province here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the KP government had introduced comprehensive reforms in police department which had produced encouraging results by making the police system more effective in curbing crimes and maintaining peace in society.

