Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pins rank badges to 52 inspectors

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned rank badges to newly-promoted 52 inspectors at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned rank badges to newly-promoted 52 inspectors at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

Sub-inspectors Nasir Aziz Khan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Abdul Karim, Muzaffar Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Ahmed Nawaz and others were among those who got promotion.

The IGP congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I, Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Operations, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and related officers were also present.