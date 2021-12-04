Installation of transformer at Rawat Grid Station may cause load-management

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that to reduce the system constraints, installation work of 250MVA Transformer and replacement of 132 KV single Bus Bar with double Bus bar at 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat will be carried out on Sunday (Dec 5).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that to reduce the system constraints, installation work of 250MVA Transformer and replacement of 132 KV single Bus Bar with double Bus bar at 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat will be carried out on Sunday (Dec 5).

Resultantly, load management will be observed from 0700 hours to 1600 hours if required on IESCO`s 132 kV Grid stations and 11 kV feeders, said a press release.

11 kV Feeders include Reliance Mill, Jarrar Camp, Industrial, Emmar, Lab-I, Lab-II, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial from 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat will be affected.

The spokesman further said that load management in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan and Chakwal and its suburbs, if required, will also be observed on 11kV Feeders emanating from 132kV Old Rawat, Dina, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Chakwal, Chakri, Bhagwal, Adyala, Danda Shah Bilawal, Shoa Syedan Shah, MES, Kallar Syeddan, Kahuta, Bahria Town, Al-Ghurrair, F-16, I-16, KTM, Ranyal, Bakra Mandi Sawan, Chaklala, Cantt. Augmentation of Transformer & replacement of Bus Bar will enhance the capacity of 500 KV Grid Station Rawat and will result in uninterrupted supply to consumer.