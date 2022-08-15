UrduPoint.com

Intensified Curbs, Restrictions Choke Daily Life In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Intensified curbs, restrictions choke daily life in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the name of security measures on India's Independence Day, Monday, making daily life of the people a hell.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort.

Notably, in the Kashmir valley, where the main function is going to be held at cricket stadium in Srinagar, several drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed for surveillance.

Vehicle checking has been intensified, while police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Kashmir valley.

Random searches of vehicles and frisking of people are also being carried out at several places in the valley by the forces personnel. Besides, sharpshooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around cricket stadium. Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Indian troops and police personnel have established special check-points across Srinagar city. Drones and CCTV cameras mounted on forces' vehicles and buildings are being used to monitor the movement of the people.

Related Topics

India Cricket Police Vehicles Jammu Srinagar Independence Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

1 day ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

1 day ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.