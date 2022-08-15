Intensified curbs, restrictions choke daily life in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the name of security measures on India's Independence Day, Monday, making daily life of the people a hell.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort.

Notably, in the Kashmir valley, where the main function is going to be held at cricket stadium in Srinagar, several drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed for surveillance.

Vehicle checking has been intensified, while police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Kashmir valley.

Random searches of vehicles and frisking of people are also being carried out at several places in the valley by the forces personnel. Besides, sharpshooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around cricket stadium. Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Indian troops and police personnel have established special check-points across Srinagar city. Drones and CCTV cameras mounted on forces' vehicles and buildings are being used to monitor the movement of the people.