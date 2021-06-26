UrduPoint.com
Inter-colleges Girls Badminton Tournament Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Inter-colleges girls badminton tournament begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day inter-colleges girl's badminton tournament, under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha, kicked off here on Saturday at the sports gymnasium.

Principal Govt Degree Girls College Farooq Colony Ms Sidra-tul-Muntaha inaugurated the tournament.

Director Sports Department of Education Board, Chaudhry Mazhar Hussain, Secretary Education Board Dr Mohshin Abbas and other officials attended the opening ceremony.

Students from various colleges of the district are participating in the tournament.

