Inter-district Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:13 PM

Khangarh police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Khangarh police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Kareem Khosa launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious dacoit gang.

The police team arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Haseeb, Aamir and Shoaib.

Police have also recovered two looted motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested criminals were wanted to police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery and other criminals activities.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

