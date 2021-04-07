Inter district robbers gang busted, four arrested

Police have busted an inter-district gang involved in street robberies and recovered snatching jewelry worth Rs 2.8 million besides recovering arms and ammunition used in crime, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have busted an inter-district gang involved in street robberies and recovered snatching jewelry worth Rs 2.8 million besides recovering arms and ammunition used in crime, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani Police have arrested those were identified as Rana Mohammad Sajid, Mohammad Junaid Javed, Mohammad Zafar and Munir with the help of modern technology and recovered Rs 2.8 million snatching jewelry. During interrogation, the gang revealed to conduct big robbery in Sarafa Bazaar and fled away from the scene. The accused used to loot people at gunpoint, according to the police.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis commended SP Rawal and the police team on the successful operation and said that operations against organized and active gangs must be continued.