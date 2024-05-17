Inter-provincial posts being in DG Khan being equipped with modern gadgets: DPO

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali on Friday visited different inter-provincial check posts to inspect construction work there.

Speaking during the visit, the DPO said modern equipment and gadgets would be made available at the posts for thorough checking of vehicles to keep an eye on unscrupulous elements.

It was all the more important that in D G Khan the Punjab province had borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, he added.

Besides armored vehicles, additional deployment, weapons and more resources were being provided at the inter-provincial check posts to strengthen their capability, he said.

He said that terrorists could not dampen the resolve of police to safeguard people and public installations.

The DPO said that the construction work on the Hazrat Khalid Bin Waleed check post at Punjab's border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed soon.

