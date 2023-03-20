UrduPoint.com

Intercollegiate Women 'Basketball' Competition' Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Intercollegiate women 'Basketball' competition' kicks off

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Inter-collegiate Women Basketball 2023 tournament, organised by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha, kicked off at the Government College for Women, Chandni Chowk, here on Monday.

Director Physical Education Roshan Zameer, along with College Principal Dr Syeda Jamsheed, inaugurated the event. Teachers and a large number of college students were present.

Seven teams of government and private colleges across the district are participating in the competition.

Inaugural basketball match was played between the Government Women College Farooq Colony and Punjab Girls College, which was won by the Government Girls College by 6-0.

The chief guest said the BISE was utilising all resources for promotion of sports.

Principal Dr Syeda Jamsheed said that sports inculcate morals, discipline, sense of responsibility and mutual trust in students. Apart from education, girls were bringing laurels to the country due to their excellent skills in sports, she added.

