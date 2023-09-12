Interim CM meets Jamaat delegation

A delegation of Jamaat Islami (JI) led by its Emir of Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and discussed the issues of local bodies, water board, and illegal construction in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):A delegation of Jamaat Islami (JI) led by its Emir of Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and discussed the issues of local bodies, water board, and illegal construction in the city.

The delegation comprised Monem Zafar, Saifuddin, Saleem Azhar, Sadruddin, and Zahid Askari.

Hafiz Naeem said that the transition period of newly elected local bodies has come to an end officially but even then, the elected bodies have not been given power to function in the public interest.

At this, the chief minister said that he was taking necessary measures to strengthen local bodies all over the province. "We are strengthening them so that they can work in the interest of the people," he said.

Hafiz Naeem complained against KE and said that neither they have controlled power theft nor made investments to improve the generation and distribution system.

At this, the CM said that he held a meeting with the KE authorities on Monday and urged them to improve their system.

The Jamaat delegation took up the issue of illegal construction in the city. The CM told them that illegal construction could never be allowed in the city. "I have given instructions to SBCA and the district administration to keep an eye and take action against illegal constructions," he said.

Discussing the issue of water theft in the city, the CM said that he has told the water board to improve its system and ensure a proper supply of water to the citizens. He added that under the World Bank-funded projects water board was being overhauled.

The caretaker CM said that once the local bodies representatives took over properly and strengthened, they would be able to look after the people of their areas in terms of cleanliness, garbage lifting, and improving water and sanitation systems.

Justice Baqar told the Jamaat delegation that he had activated the Complaint Cell, 919 in the CM House and it would be receiving public complaints which he would resolve personally. The Complaint Cell has two phone numbers: 99207568 and 99207349 to register complaints.